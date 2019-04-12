Subscribe
Mike Schwartz
An Interior Designer Helps His Mother Turn Her 1960s Chicago Apartment Into a Colorful Haven
An interior designer persuades his mother to toss all her old furniture and start fresh.
Winifred Bird
Child’s Play: Designing a Polished, All-Ages Playscape
Can a home that encourages creativity, exploration, and fun still look grown-up?
t
Tim McKeough
This Farmhouse-Style Home Gets a Clever and Geometric Update
A relaxed interior and radical roof make a home more sociable and energy-efficient.
Patrick Sisson