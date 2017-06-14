Gear Up For Dwell on Design 2017

It’s that time of year again—from June 23 to June 25, tens of thousands will converge on the Los Angeles Convention Center for Dwell on Design 2017, the largest modern design fair on the West Coast. This year’s event is bigger than ever, boasting three days of dynamic programming, including over 200 exhibiting brands, 2,000 furnishings and products, 30 onstage presentations, and 60 speakers. With so much to see and do, we’ve put together this guide to help you craft your own #DODLA17 itinerary.

The Dwell on Design event floor is a rich resource for designers and architects, retailers, and design enthusiasts alike, showcasing the latest in furnishings, home technology, outdoor living, kitchen and bath, and everything in between. Check out the Digital Event Magazine to get a glimpse of who will be participating. And don’t forget to say hello to Dwell at Booth 2330—we’ll have pieces from the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection, designed by Chris Deam and Nick Dine exclusively for Target, in tow. Education and Featured Speakers

An impressive lineup of speakers, main stage presentations, and learning sessions hosted in the Mod\Pod Learning Labs await you. Whether you’re a professional earning Continuing Education Units, a homeowner seeking an on-site consultation on a project, or an up-and-comer drawing inspiration from today’s design visionaries, Dwell on Design has something for every agenda. Don’t miss this year’s featured speakers: TIME most influential architect Sir David Adjaye in conversation with Los Angeles Times architecture critic Christopher Hawthorne; designer and tastemaker for Hollywood’s elite Martyn Lawrence Bullard; design entrepreneur and Cloth & Company founder Christine Lemieux and co-founder Meganne Wecker, who will announce the winners of the textile design contest; and Cooper Hewitt’s 2016 National Design Mind Award winner Bruce Mau. Dwell Outdoor

Spanning 17,000 square feet, the Dwell Outdoor floor showcases innovations in outdoor furnishings and decor alongside three full-scale prefab homes arrayed with sustainable technology. The Architecture and Design Film Festival will screen short films in partnership with Open Air Cinema, while Happier Camper will host a photo booth and bar where attendees can meet and relax over a beverage. Guests who stop by AutoCamp’s outdoor experience will get a taste of the boutique Airstream campground, whose Russian River location we had the opportunity to visit last year. In addition to holding fireside chats, AutoCamp is giving away three-day stays in Sonoma County to three lucky Dwell on Design attendees. Home Tours

In 2016, the Home Tours included the Piccus Residence in Venice, a house built by Chris Rudin of Rudin Donner Design that's filled with the homeowner's eclectic art collection.

Explore the architectural diversity of Los Angeles with the two-day Home Tours, which take participants through several neighborhoods and invite them step into the pages of the magazine. Attendees will also have a chance to greet the architects and interior designers at Meet the Architects Night. Don’t forget to register for Dwell on Design if you haven’t already—we look forward to seeing you there!

