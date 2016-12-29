The Wait Is Over: Modern by Dwell Magazine Arrives at Target
It’s time to put your holiday gift cards to good use—giving physical form to Dwell’s editorial vision, the Modern by Dwell Magazine home collection is available today at select Target stores and Target.com. Featuring over 120 products, the line includes indoor and outdoor furniture, tabletop items, lighting, decor, and accessories. This collaboration between Dwell and Target not only makes thoughtful, modern design more accessible with prices ranging from $16.99 to $399.99, but also fits in with a variety of homes and lifestyles.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
The designers behind the collection are none other than Chris Deam and Nick Dine of the firm Deam + Dine, longtime friends and co-conspirators of Dwell. Deam, who is married to Dwell founder Lara Deam, describes the collaborative process in a live design chat we hosted on the platform, saying, "Lara was instrumental in articulating what [the Dwell] voice is and what tone [Dwell] wanted to convey, but as a believer in the vision and talent of designers and architects, she gave us free reign when it came down to individual pieces."
"We designed each product to stand alone but constantly strived for it to exist in harmony in the ecosystem." - Nick Dine
The collection boasts an impressive breadth of products, from playful animal figurines to bar accessories to patio furniture. Deam and Dine rose to the challenge of creating distinctive pieces that would also cohere as a whole. Deam explains, "We started the process by examining each object individually and asking ourselves how we could bring some innovation or unique perspective to that piece." Dine continues, "We designed each product to stand alone but constantly strived for it to exist in harmony in the ecosystem." By bringing details, materials, and forms into alignment, they succeeded in making Modern by Dwell Magazine an elegant expression of both indoor and outdoor living.
Functional, sleek, and decidedly modern, the collection may not be available for long. Check out the Modern by Dwell Magazine collection and freshen up your home for the new year.
