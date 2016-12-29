The Wait Is Over: Modern by Dwell Magazine Arrives at Target

It’s time to put your holiday gift cards to good use—giving physical form to Dwell’s editorial vision, the Modern by Dwell Magazine home collection is available today at select Target stores and Target.com. Featuring over 120 products, the line includes indoor and outdoor furniture, tabletop items, lighting, decor, and accessories. This collaboration between Dwell and Target not only makes thoughtful, modern design more accessible with prices ranging from $16.99 to $399.99, but also fits in with a variety of homes and lifestyles.



Boasting a comfortable cradle shape, the Lounge Chair ($249.99) is the perfect spot to relax. Copper and black Wingnut Candleholders ($19.99) perch on a Coffee Table ($149.99) in a natural/white finish.

A Hand-Tufted Wool Rug ($299.99) adds a graphic accent to the room.

The outdoor seating collection is a favorite for designers Chris Deam and Nick Dine, who kept the profiles slim to avoid blocking views. Here, the Posture Chair and Ottoman Set ($269.99) relies on the geometry of the form—rather than padding—to provide comfort and support.

The designers behind the collection are none other than Chris Deam and Nick Dine of the firm Deam + Dine, longtime friends and co-conspirators of Dwell. Deam, who is married to Dwell founder Lara Deam, describes the collaborative process in a live design chat we hosted on the platform, saying, "Lara was instrumental in articulating what [the Dwell] voice is and what tone [Dwell] wanted to convey, but as a believer in the vision and talent of designers and architects, she gave us free reign when it came down to individual pieces."

A Round Metal Shelf Mirror ($69.99) provides a small catch-all storage solution above a Bookshelf ($249.99) which combines open and closed backing.

"We designed each product to stand alone but constantly strived for it to exist in harmony in the ecosystem." - Nick Dine

A contemporary take on the traditional lamp, the LED Table Lamp ($69.99) has a hollow illuminated "lampshade." Says Deam, "The lighting is exciting because it's the first time that I know of that high-design LED has been available at this price point."

The animal figurines in the collection are both decorative and functional. Deam drew associations with each animal to design their uses—for example, the Whale Coaster Figural ($24.99) is a tribute to the creature's watery habitat.

The collection boasts an impressive breadth of products, from playful animal figurines to bar accessories to patio furniture. Deam and Dine rose to the challenge of creating distinctive pieces that would also cohere as a whole. Deam explains, "We started the process by examining each object individually and asking ourselves how we could bring some innovation or unique perspective to that piece." Dine continues, "We designed each product to stand alone but constantly strived for it to exist in harmony in the ecosystem." By bringing details, materials, and forms into alignment, they succeeded in making Modern by Dwell Magazine an elegant expression of both indoor and outdoor living.



The Bar Trolley ($149.99) is sure to up your entertaining game.

Each Metallic Cocktail Glass ($29.99 for a set of four) bears a unique, architectural design.

The Stoneware Glazed Plate ($39.99 for a set of four) has a lip that makes it seem to hover above the table.