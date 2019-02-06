Gardening Products: Modern Portable Planter Pots

You don’t need a garden to grow food or flowers. And even if you’ve got one, planters are often preferable. "With a backyard, you have to take into account so many things about your soil: clay, rocks, drainage," says Huffington Post food and garden blogger Kerry Trueman. "Container gardening is the ultimate way to go. You can move pots around, plant things next to one another that have different needs, and create the perfect soil for each."