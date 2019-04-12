Fall in Love With This British Architect's Colorful Weekend Retreat
Were it not for its bright red chimney, Toot Rise would blend perfectly into the rural sandstone hill on which it is built. But this stainless steel cylinder pierces the chestnut-clad house like a sharp new pencil satisfyingly pushed through the lid of a shoebox. It is at once a deliberate signpost and the final flourish of British architect Nick Evans, who designed the two-story structure in East Sussex as a weekend home for himself and his family.
Join Dwell+ to Continue
Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more.
Already a subscriber? Sign In
Introducing Dwell+Learn More
Exclusive Home Tours
Unlock premium stories only available to subscribers.
Visit the best modern homes in the world with video tours, original photography, and more.
The Dwell Archive
Dig into years of Dwell magazine.
Browse by date or issue on any device, and check out our curated rotation of favorite stories.
Sourcebook
The definitive list of products and professionals.
Explore our essential resource for finding everyone—from designers to brands—featured in Dwell.