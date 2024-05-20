In Lisbon, a Design Duo’s Custom-Built Flat Seeks €1.2M

Footprint: 2,281 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "Designed by the esteemed French design duo, Garcé & Dimofski, this impeccably designed central Lisbon apartment showcases timeless craftsmanship. Custom built as both the designers’ residence and gallery, the home features a spacious layout with three interconnected living areas flooded with natural light through original tall windows. The primary bedroom, showcased on the cover of AD Italia, features a grand en suite bathroom laid with Portuguese Estremoz marble, complete with a freestanding bathtub and shower enclave. The guest bedroom walls are covered with locally sourced wood panels and the space includes an en suite. Both bedrooms seamlessly transition to a generously proportioned private patio, replete with French balconies, offering an idyllic alfresco setting for Lisbon’s warm summer nights."