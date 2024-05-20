SubscribeSign In
In Lisbon, a Design Duo’s Custom-Built Flat Seeks €1.2M

Garcé & Dimofski preserved the apartment’s intricate 19th-century details while filling it with fresh light fixtures, wood paneling, and Portuguese marble.
Text by
Location: Lisbon, Portugal

Price: €1,220,000 (approximately $1,304,070 USD)

Renovation Designer: Garcé & Dimofski

Footprint: 2,281 square feet (three bedrooms, two baths)

From the Agent: "Designed by the esteemed French design duo, Garcé & Dimofski, this impeccably designed central Lisbon apartment showcases timeless craftsmanship. Custom built as both the designers’ residence and gallery, the home features a spacious layout with three interconnected living areas flooded with natural light through original tall windows. The primary bedroom, showcased on the cover of AD Italia, features a grand en suite bathroom laid with Portuguese Estremoz marble, complete with a freestanding bathtub and shower enclave. The guest bedroom walls are covered with locally sourced wood panels and the space includes an en suite. Both bedrooms seamlessly transition to a generously proportioned private patio, replete with French balconies, offering an idyllic alfresco setting for Lisbon’s warm summer nights."

Original flooring and ornate moldings, await in every room.

Soaring ceilings amplify the sense of openness and airiness throughout the flat.

The primary bedroom includes an en suite bath wrapped in Portuguese Estremoz marble.

The walls of the guest bedroom are paneled with locally sourced wood.

This apartment in Lisbon, Portugal, is currently listed for €1,220,000 (approximately $1,304,070 USD) by Lucy Crook of Fantastic Frank.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

