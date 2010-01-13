Furniture Designer Focus: Eero Aarnio

Sitting in a Ball Chair, it’s hard to imagine the design is nearing its 45th anniversary. Regardless of the fact that Eero Aarnio never intended the chair to be futuristic, the Ball Chair heralds utopian visions of tomorrow as strongly today as when it debuted in the 1960s. The iconic design—which has appeared on countless magazine covers, in numerous films and television shows (most notoriously in the opening credits of The Prisoner), and in almost every survey of modern furniture design—catapulted Aarnio to international fame; however, the designer’s consistent pursuit of simplicity and functionality has made him a timeless, and tireless, innovator.

Aarnio turned 75 in 2007, but the commissions continue to flood in.

Aarnio’s career began in the early ’60s, coinciding with an era of political progressivism, economic expansion, and rapid urbanization and industrialization in Finland. As Finns were getting their first taste of Western pop culture, the West proved equally interested in Finnish design. After working for two of the country’s top furniture designers, Ilmari Tapiovaara and Antti Nurmesniemi, Aarnio began his career with a simple rattan stool called Juttujakkara (translating loosely as "chatty stool" or "story stool").

A proliferation of Puppies, Aarnio’s 2005 design for Italian manufacturer Magis, gather in the living room of his Veikkola, Finland, home. Aarnio’s playful spirit, evident in the iconic Ball Chair, is alive and well in his new work.

A trio of miniature Pastil Chairs.

The design successfully fused the formal language of modernism with natural materials and craft techniques. Reminiscing, Aarnio describes the characteristics that drew him to those materials: "Rattan has great qualities—from simplicity, to enormous flexibility, to environmental sustainability. You can basically create anything out of it." He adds, "I might actually return to the material in the near future."

Aarnio’s tools of the trade.

A visit to a friend’s boathouse would provide the catalyst for Aarnio’s career-defining breakthrough. It was here that he was introduced to laminates. "I immediately saw that a ball would be the best shape for using laminates. It would provide the greatest technical strength with the least amount of material." The chance encounter would have a profound effect on the designer: "Ever since then I’ve been inspired by new materials, and how to find new vocabularies for their design, and new methods of production."

The Rocket stool, Aarnio’s 2007 design for venerable Finnish producer Artek.

To prove his point, Aarnio created the first Ball Chair painstakingly by hand. He first applied layers of wet paper on a plywood mold in order to create the shell, and then laminated the surface with fiberglass. Apparently the initial results were less than satisfactory—"It looked like a deformed potato," Aarnio admits with a grin.

A miniature Ball Chair.

Aarnio works out his designs digitally at a drafting table.

After smoothing the shell out with an electric sander and applying a stabilizing metal ring to the mouth of the ball, the design worked. Aarnio recalls the chair’s journey from conception to prototype: "I built the prototype in an old elementary school in the town of Salo, which is northwest of Helsinki. The school had an art room that was free in the evenings and offered us plenty of space to work. I made more than ten trips, literally traveling a thousand miles before it was finished. There were many times when I wanted to give up, but my wife, Pirkko, insisted I continue. She said, ‘If you don’t make it, someone else will.’"

Roll of tracing paper in hand, Aarnio contemplates his next move in his home office addition.

The Bubble Chair is made from a single sheet of heated acrylic.

The Ball Chair was debuted by the Finnish furniture manufacturer Asko at the International Furniture Fair in Cologne, Germany, in 1966 and was an overnight sensation—even appearing on the evening news. In one week it sold to more than 30 countries and launched Aarnio’s reputation as an icon of pop design. Aarnio himself finds this amusing. "I had no intention to create either ‘pop’ or ‘space-age’ design—as many people label my work. My intention was purely functional, to create the most practical form for this new material." The tag, however, doesn’t seem all that far-fetched; Aarnio’s colorful and playful designs have indeed become icons, veritable Marilyn Monroes and Cambell’s soup cans of the design world.

The Formula, Pastil, and Tomato Chairs (pictured here) all follow a similiar typology.

In 1968, the Ball Chair was followed by another success, the Bubble Chair. Aarnio considers the transparent Bubble his most clever product, since no molds are required in the manufacturing process. He explains: "The process starts by heating the acrylic sheet in the oven. Once the sheet is softened, it’s laid out on a table. A metal ring is laid on top of the acrylic sheet and hot air is blown from underneath to create the bubble shape.

The Aarnios’ living room includes a wall of magazine covers featuring the designer’s work and a pair of white Pony chairs, Aarnio’s 1973 design.

An electronic sensor determines when the correct size has been achieved and the chair is finished once the excess material is cut from around the ring. The production is extremely fast, simple, and functional." Manu-facturing is an essential part of the process in all of Aarnio’s designs. He considers this final stage a test that challenges his passion to achieve the shapes and forms he originally envisioned.

Eero and Pirkko Aarnio, in their home’s kitchen, have been married for over 50 years.

Further exploration yielded further success with the Pastil, Polaris, Tomato, and Pony chairs; however, Aarnio’s triumph with plastics ended as quickly as it had started with the energy crisis of 1973, and it would be nearly three decades until the designer would reemerge on the world scene, after a host of challenges.

The home also features an elegant sauna—this is Finland after all.