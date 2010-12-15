Furniture Design: Misewell

Their process for expanding their nascent line of furniture is unconventional: They take a look around their respective homes and tally what they need. Last year, in the lead-up to ICFF, Paul realized he could use a coatrack: "I couldn’t find anything good, so we designed one ourselves." Four months later, Stretch, a handcrafted walnut tripod with pinwheel joinery, was born.

Their main goal is to create furniture that will last for decades, both physically and aesthetically. They work with solid, timeless materials like wood, steel, and aluminum and manufacture their furniture at factories throughout the Midwest, which were more willing than usual to take on small production runs in the midst of the economic downturn. "We’re not trying to follow any trends or do anything ostentatious," says Paul. "We want our pieces to look great in 30 years rather than turning into hideous eyesores. We want our customers to pass this stuff on to their grandkids."