From Open-Plan to Small Spaces: What Kitchen Trends Are Here to Stay
According to Marc Hottenroth, the Leader of Industrial Design Operations at Monogram, smaller kitchen trends, such as finishes, countertops, backsplashes, and cabinetry fronts, seem to come and go every five to 10 years. But larger layout trends are longer lasting.
At the moment, the open-plan kitchen that combines the eating, dining, and living spaces, continues to be extremely prevalent. Hottenroth says that kitchen designers are "explaining this as a continual trend that’s going to be around for a while." The open layout influences how Monogram approaches its products. "A concept like three rooms becoming one—what does that mean for our appliances and how people experience our appliances?" he says. "Before, when the kitchen was a work area, there was a completely different experience than an open area where it’s part of the living space." The company is exploring how appliances impact the five senses, paying special attention to how they look and smell in an open-plan environment. "The open floor plan is so much more demanding—you can’t just stick an ugly appliance there," Hottenroth says.
In part because Millennials, the second largest demographic after Baby Boomers, are largely based in urban areas, small spaces have also become a huge area of focus for Monogram. Solutions that maximize small footprints, such as the 18-inch dishwasher, are a fast-growing trend.
Another trend that's starting to take hold is connected appliances. Millennials, Hottenroth believes, will also drive a lot of that demand. "They’re going to expect a lot more out of appliances, expect them to be a lot of smarter, assist their tasks, be predictive," he says. "That leads to a lot more connected scenarios, appliances being connected to each other and the world."
From layouts to finishes, how does one know if a trend is just a passing fad? "It’s when you see it commonplace in suburbia," Hottenroth says. Monogram's design team hopes to anticipate what will end up in both urban and suburban homes across America.