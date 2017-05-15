From Milan: Q&A with Sam Hecht

The piece started off from a conversation—which most of our designs do, especially with Established & Sons because they never ask us do to do anything, they just ask us to do something. It was a conversation between myself and Ippei Matsumoto, a Japanese designer who works for us. I asked him, why is it that on the subway trains in Tokyo you have this long bench and there is this strange colored zone which is not in the middle, and not at the end? I said, Is it for disabled people? And he told me no, it's a system for allowing maximum density on the subway. So when the first commuter gets on the train, they subconsciously gravitate toward this colored zone. When they sit down, by default they subdivide the whole bench for maximum density—so you don't have this situation where someone just plops down somewhere and then there's not enough space for the last person to sit. And I thought that was fascinating, and would you be able to apply that idea to a bench, where suddenly a chair pops out? That was really the starting point. And then of course the difficulty is that it becomes an in-between piece. It’s not really a chair that has to be easy to stack or easy to lift, and yet it has a surface to it, you can put it in a corner of a room, or you can use it for other things.

As the name implies, it’s something of a multi-tasker.

We’ve only started making furniture quite recently, but when we did that table for Herman Miller, we tried to get them to realize that no one buys a table for work. They buy a table and they use it for working on or eating on or all sorts of activities, so there is this very pluralistic feeling that I think is very relevant now. It’s harder for people to buy things or consume things which are very specific, because sometimes life changes and things become redundant. Where as things that are pluralistic, like a chair that you can use indoors as well as outdoors, start to feel more relevant and more appropriate for living. I say that with a piece that is totally untried and untested—some people might hate it or think it's completely nonsensical, but others might feel that its quite liberating because of it.