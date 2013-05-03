Frieze Art Fair: 7 Things Not to Be Missed

SO-IL Tent

An exciting entry to a sea of art. Frieze New York, 2012. Photograph by Graham Carlow. Courtesy of Graham Carlow/Frieze.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

It would be impossible to miss the 1,500 foot long tent that houses the fair, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t take a moment to appreciate it as a piece of art itself. Back for a second year, the prefab modular 250,000 square-foot tent structure was designed by art world darlings SO-IL (in addition to Frieze, they’ve worked with the Whitney, MoMA PS1, and the Guggenheim) to retain the scenic views offered by its location. In addition to bringing the tent its curves, pie-shaped insertions break up the monotony of the structure and create areas of diversion. The north and south entrances were ornamented with strips of the roof fabric, whetting visitors’ appetites for the art held within. Photograph by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of Iwan Baan/ Frieze.

The white tent by SO-IL has an impressive presence from above. Frieze New York, 2012. Photograph by Iwan Baan. Courtesy of Iwan Baan/ Frieze.

Liz Glynn’s Speakeasy

A past installation by Liz Glynn, BLACKBOX (Bar) in 2012. Stained wood, one hundred unique numbered glazed ceramic mugs, 11 stools, Xerox copies, and acrylic. Photograph by Calvin LeeCourtesy of LAXART and the Getty Research Institute.

Gaining access to Liz Glynn’s hidden speakeasy installation might require persistence, but it will pay off. Frieze reps will be handing out keys at random to fair-goers, granting them access to a space constructed by the artist to resemble a 1920s prohibition-era speakeasy. Bartenders will serve bespoke cocktails to those lucky enough to find themselves behind an old bank vault entryway.

Tina Girouard, Carol Goodden, and Gordon Matta-Clark outside the restaurant FOOD prior to its opening in 1971. Goodden will be one of the artists participating as a chef in the 2013 homage to the original. Photograph by Richard Landry. Courtesy Richard Landry, the Estate of Gordon Matta-Clark and David Zwirner, New York/London.

Food, Food and more Food

Maria Loboda’s installation at Frieze will utilize topiary as seen in an earlier work,The bad boys of Harvard, 2011. Topiary. Photo courtesy of the artist and Schleicher/Lange.

With so much art to see, you’ll need fortification. Frieze went above and beyond in their culinary efforts, enlisting a roster of restaurants that will make it hard to decide what’s for lunch: Court Street Grocers, Frankies Spuntino, Prime Meats, Marlow & Sons (in the VIP room!), Mission Chinese Food, Roberta’s, Sant Ambroeus and The Fat Radish will all have outposts on the grounds. And when the inevitable food coma sets in, Blue Bottle Coffee will be at the ready with a caffeinated pick-me-up.

Marianne Vitale’s weathervane-centric piece for Frieze will be a departure from past work. Burned Bridge (Montreuil), 2012. Reclaimed lumber. Photograph by Pierre Antoine, courtesy of the artist.