Friday Finds 8.28.09

Alexander Trevi, the author of the blo Pruned, often pens breathless paragraphs of far-out speculation on the future of the planet by way of the land. This week he wrote about Thanet Earth, a greenhouse of genuinely epic proportions being constructed in the UK on the Isle of Thanet in Kent. An article about the project in a 2008 edition of The Guardian said that these greenhouses alone will boost the UK's year-round vegetable supply by 15 percent, growing 1.3 million plants in seven greenhouses, each longer than a football field. Trevi articulates aspects of such a undertaking that straight-arrow news reporting leaves out, such as the potential of a salad-starved population of "phantom EU neo-gypsies displaced by the econopocalypse" and the extreme technological control that such large scale operations represent. Simply as a design, Thanet Earth is something to marvel at.

Aaron: Architectural Progress Webcams I confess that though I find these construction webcams supremely boring, I cannot stop looking at them. The first (above) is for Herzog and de Meuron's long-awaited Elbe Philharmonic in Hamburg Germany and the second is at the other end of the architectural spectrum: Target Field, the 2010 home of the Minnesota Twins in Minneapolis. Perhaps its the idea of very incremental progress, or the perpetual documentation a webcam affords, or the idea that at any given moment I can check in on how a building actually takes shape, but I've been surprisingly rapt. I confess to having checked in both of these fairly frequently, and it looks like Target Field is much closer to completion. I suppose the architectural equivalent of watching paint dry is actually watching paint dry, and though this isn't far off, it's certainly captured my attention this week. (Elbe Philharmonic via The Rest is Noise)

Jordan: Dollar by Dollar, Patrons Find Artists on the Web While it might be tough to believe that there's funding floating around these days for new artistic endeavors, finding the financial backing to support your projects isn't necessarily an impossibility. Reporter extraordinaire (and friend) Jenna Wortham wrote a great profile in the NY Times this week of Kickstarter, a Brooklyn-based start-up that connects people with plans to people with cash. Benefactors are incentivized with different bonuses based on the amount of money they're pledging, and if the necessary amount isn't raised in the alloted time then there's no commitment from anyone. When goals are reached, however, it seems the individual sponsors are getting as much pleasure and satisfaction out of the deals as the creative folk who are subsequently allowed to see their dreams realized. Click on through to the article for an encouraging read, and check out Kickstarter's site for more info.

