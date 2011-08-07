Friday Finds 7.08.11
By Diana Budds
In this edition of Friday Finds, the musical stylings of Ready 4 Airplay Vol. IV, Bobby D., a quick video tribute to the glory days of airplanes, and photography by Dutch duo Scheltens Abbenes.

Sam: Ready 4 Airplay Vol.IV by FlashlitesProductions

Questionable for some, but I'm happy to say that I enjoy these musical styles with no shame whatsoever. Great sounds for summer on these fun mixes that even include old radio bumpers. Listening to Vol. IV today.

Everett: Scheltens Abbenes

Dutch photographer duo Scheltens Abbenes, frequent collaborators with Fantastic Man and The Gentle Woman, shot this witty article for Man About Town, which takes the already decadent shape of cologne bottles to a new level.

Jordan: Last Thoughts on Woody Guthrie



Bobby D nails it, always. (this YouTube video is admittedly a bit weird, but minimize the screen, sit back, and listen)

Diana: A Tribute to the Boeing B307 Stratoliner by David Hendrix


Here's a quick Friday Find: 27 seconds of hot swing and one of the most stylish airplanes ever designed. Enjoy!