Friday Finds 7.08.11

Sam : Ready 4 Airplay Vol.IV by FlashlitesProductions Questionable for some, but I'm happy to say that I enjoy these musical styles with no shame whatsoever. Great sounds for summer on these fun mixes that even include old radio bumpers. Listening to Vol. IV today.

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.



Everett: Scheltens Abbenes



Dutch photographer duo Scheltens Abbenes, frequent collaborators with Fantastic Man and The Gentle Woman, shot this witty article for Man About Town, which takes the already decadent shape of cologne bottles to a new level.



Jordan: Last Thoughts on Woody Guthrie







Bobby D nails it, always. (this YouTube video is admittedly a bit weird, but minimize the screen, sit back, and listen)



Diana: A Tribute to the Boeing B307 Stratoliner by David Hendrix









Here's a quick Friday Find: 27 seconds of hot swing and one of the most stylish airplanes ever designed. Enjoy!