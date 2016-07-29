Freunde von Freunden and Vitra’s Berlin Apartment

After years exploring and exposing the homes and workspaces of creatives, the chic Berlin-based web magazine Freunde von Freunden (friends of friends) just turned a lens on its own apartment, partnering with the Swiss design house Vitra to make a statement and showplace summing up their visions of modern living. Their design collaboration in the Mitte district, completed earlier this month, adds a new spin to the classic creative aphorism: good designers borrow, great designers collaborate.

Salon of the Freunde von Freunden X Vitra Apartment"We wanted to create a showplace for the community, a space to bring people together," says Frederik Frede, the site’s founder and creative director. "The goal was to make it cozy, without the feeling of a showroom." The designer pad also boasts an Epson projector and Burmester audio system. Photo by Steve Herud

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

Frede, along with architect Etienne Descloux and interior designer Katrin Greiling, created what he describes as a hybrid of Californian and Scandinavian styles, with smart touches like a cadre of mis-matched black chairs offsetting the photos, ceramics and curios in the living room. The Swiss company’s furniture had appeared in so many of the website’s photoshoots that they were a natural choice as a partner, along with Artek, the Finnish concern they acquired last year. Frede enlisted other friends of the site, such as Bless (light switches and cables), New Tendency (lamps) and the Fundamental Group to finish outfitting the apartment and expose up-and-coming local designers.

Salon of the Freunde von Freunden X Vitra ApartmentFrede, along with architect Etienne Descloux and interior designer Katrin Greiling, created what he describes as a hybrid of Californian and Scandinavian styles.

Renovations on the 65-square-meter (700 square feet) flat started last summer, with a focus on community space, such as the custom black marble kitchen island, and clean and sober design. Descloux altered the kitchen and open, Asian-style bathroom to provide more space. The focus on black furniture creates unity across the space and allow other design elements to stick out.

Salon of the Freunde von Freunden X Vitra ApartmentUnable to remove the center wall, architect Etienne Descloux instead created a wood-paneled centerpiece for the apartment.Photo by Steve Herud

"Initially, we tried to make it one room," says Descloux, "but we couldn’t tear down one wall, so instead we turned that wall into a wooden wall of sorts. It was really more about optimization than a full-scale renovation."

Salon of the Freunde von Freunden X Vitra ApartmentTented fabric provides separation for the bedroom, and plays off the room's array of textures.Photo by Steve Herud

So far, they’ve used the space for commercial shoots, as a showroom for press days, and just for having dinner with friends and colleagues. For Frede, the only letdown is he has to leave his design playgrounf and go back to his current apartment. "Now, regular life is a letdown," he says.

Kitchen of the Freunde von Freunden X Vitra ApartmentRide the wave: The sleek, open kitchen, centered around the custom black marble island with none-too-subtle Southern California callouts like the surfboard in the corner, is Frede’s favorite room. The kitchen fixtures and countertops are by Miele and Dornbract. Photo by Steve Herud

Kitchen of the Freunde von Freunden X Vitra ApartmentArchitect Etienne Descloux adjusted the original bathroom design to provide more space for storage in the kitchen. Bike by Mikili, flowers by Marsano.Photo by Steve Herud

Kitchen of the Freunde von Freunden X Vitra ApartmentCompleted in early March, the apartment has already been used for commercial shoots, as a showroom for press days, and for dinner among friends and colleagues.Photo by Steve Herud