View Photos
Foyer House by Toki Architect Design Office
Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal –
Foyer House is a minimal residence located in Okayama, Japan, designed by Toki Architect Design Office.
Foyer House is situated close to the city center as well as the local elementary and high school. Beautiful scenery surrounds the home, including rice paddies and lush fields. In order to maximize natural light, multiple interior courtyards were constructed. The courtyards provide seamless access between spaces, as well as visual transparency.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Add a captionAdd credit