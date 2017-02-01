Formerly Home to an Artist and Knitwear Designer, a Commercial Space-Turned-Dwelling Hits the Market

Listed for roughly $3.7 million and measured at approximately 3,000 square feet, this former commercial space was home for years to artist Dinos Chapman, French knitwear designer Tiphaine de Lussy, and their family. The artistic couple worked with Brinkworth to reconfigure the entire disjointed commercial space in order to maximize light and to create a dynamic, open layout. However, it didn’t end there. After eight years of living there, the couple returned to Brinkworth with the hope of updating the house according to their growing family’s needs. Today, it’s a fully-connected and seamless home that’s filled to the brim with lush materials, architecturally rich angles, and a beautiful manipulation of light.



Take a tour of this unique property that sits near the markets of Spitalfields and the coveted shops, galleries, and restaurants of Shoreditch.