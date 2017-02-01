Formerly Home to an Artist and Knitwear Designer, a Commercial Space-Turned-Dwelling Hits the Market
Formerly Home to an Artist and Knitwear Designer, a Commercial Space-Turned-Dwelling Hits the Market

By Paige Alexus
Tucked away behind a storefront-like facade on London’s Fashion Street is a five-story Victorian home on the market that’s gone through two astounding revivals by London-based creative agency, Brinkworth.

Listed for roughly $3.7 million and measured at approximately 3,000 square feet, this former commercial space was home for years to artist Dinos Chapman, French knitwear designer Tiphaine de Lussy, and their family. The artistic couple worked with Brinkworth to reconfigure the entire disjointed commercial space in order to maximize light and to create a dynamic, open layout. However, it didn’t end there. After eight years of living there, the couple returned to Brinkworth with the hope of updating the house according to their growing family’s needs. Today, it’s a fully-connected and seamless home that’s filled to the brim with lush materials, architecturally rich angles, and a beautiful manipulation of light. 

Take a tour of this unique property that sits near the markets of Spitalfields and the coveted shops, galleries, and restaurants of Shoreditch.

Located on one of Spitalfield’s most coveted streets, the Fashion Street Residence sits hidden behind a partially glazed facade that’s reminiscent of its commercial building history.

Once you enter, a hallway leads you into a reception/living area with polished-concrete floors and paneled walls that are partly lined with iroko wood. A double-height section lets in slices of light from the galleried garden room above.

The dining space and kitchen are connected in a long, narrow space that's lined with floor-to-ceiling cabinets.&nbsp;

On the other end of the dining space is the kitchen, which contains an extensive island that acts as a divider from the pathway that leads to the garden room. One of the many sets of original concrete stairs is seen on the right.&nbsp;

One of the additions that took place during Brinkworth’s second phase of extensions is the glazed garden room, which sits half a level below the first floor. Handcrafted wooden steps lead to a terraced garden outside.

The whole third floor is dedicated to a double-height master bedroom, which contains its own set of original wrought-iron spiral stairs.&nbsp;

When you climb the spiral stairs, you’re led to the en-suite bathroom on the mezzanine level, which revels in natural light—thanks to a substantial angled skylight above,&nbsp;

The home includes a basement that has a laundry room and a miscellaneous space that the recent owners have turned into a workshop and store room. This gallery-like room displays collections of cherished objects along with a mix of hanging pendant lamps by George Nelson.&nbsp;

The second floor holds two bedrooms, including a room that has a "windowed cockpit," which Brinkworth designed for the owners’ children to look out over the garden.&nbsp;

From the front entrance, you would never be able to tell what exists behind the glazed doors—let alone the fact that there’s a verdant garden in the back that offers privacy and a dose of nature.&nbsp;

If you know of a unique modern property for sale, get in touch with me by sending a message to paige@dwell.com.