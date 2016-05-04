Forging a Connection to the Texas Skies One Window at a Time

Inspired by the early modernist movement of the 20th century, they set their sights on utilizing a selection of massive windows and composing them in a way that would allow the eye to flow smoothly throughout the open space. They decided to work with Marvin Windows and Doors, knowing that they’d be given the options they needed to create the special living experience they were imagining.

Throughout the Sunnybrook residence, stacked stone and cut Leuders limestone anchors the structure to its natural setting. To create the transparent facade, SHM Architects chose to include a selection of options from Marvin Windows and Doors including Ultimate Casements and Ultimate Casement Picture Windows. Lohr designed a custom frosted front door to block any direct lines of sight from the street. Courtesy of Marvin Windows and Doors.

Whenever Lohr and Stocker approach a new project, they make sure to consider the best ways of incorporating the environment in which the home is being built. For the Sunnybrook residence, they started with an open plan that was connected to the outdoors on all fronts by the repeated use of windows and stone. The compilation of glass, stone, and steel allows the space to feel both light and solid at the same time.

To enhance the home's floating effect, the rear yard features a pool that conceptually emerges from additional small pools of water that extend from under the house. Once the water reaches the backyard, it then flows over the infinity edge and back onto the landscape. Courtesy of Marvin Windows and Doors.

For the family that the residence was being built for, the hope was to create a clean open plan that would feel warm and textured while complimenting the local Dallas spirit. To make this possible, the design team carefully placed the fireplace and adjustable louvers in ways that would allow the owners to screen the private areas of the house from the street. With the addition of clerestory windows from Marvin, light continues to stream into the interior, fulfilling the family’s wish of becoming one with the skies of their beloved Texas. Lohr and Stocker are proud to report that the family rarely finds the need to turn on the lights before the sun goes down.