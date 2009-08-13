Ford + Ching Comes to Oakland

While the Bay Area space will focus primarily on assisting the A&D community and business-to-business sales, it’s open by appointment if you aren’t able to make it down to the SoCal location to browse. The pair will soon be rolling out an interactive website featuring new designs and designers monthly. In the meantime, they debuted their new digs in style with a showroom-warming party last weekend.



Check out the slideshow for pics from the Ford + Ching collection, featuring work from Andrew Riiska, PAD Outdoor, Semigood Design, Skram and Samuel Moyer Furniture.

