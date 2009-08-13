View Photos
Ford + Ching Comes to Oakland
By Jordan Kushins –
It’s been a busy few months for Willard Ford and Andrea Ching. The duo launched Ford + Ching, their joint-venture furniture and design company, in June at Dwell on Design. They debuted their LA showroom earlier in the summer and now they've set up shop up north with a new sales office and sample warehouse in Oakland.
While the Bay Area space will focus primarily on assisting the A&D community and business-to-business sales, it’s open by appointment if you aren’t able to make it down to the SoCal location to browse. The pair will soon be rolling out an interactive website featuring new designs and designers monthly. In the meantime, they debuted their new digs in style with a showroom-warming party last weekend.
Check out the slideshow for pics from the Ford + Ching collection, featuring work from Andrew Riiska, PAD Outdoor, Semigood Design, Skram and Samuel Moyer Furniture.
