Ford + Ching Comes to Oakland
Ford + Ching Comes to Oakland

By Jordan Kushins
It’s been a busy few months for Willard Ford and Andrea Ching. The duo launched Ford + Ching, their joint-venture furniture and design company, in June at Dwell on Design. They debuted their LA showroom earlier in the summer and now they've set up shop up north with a new sales office and sample warehouse in Oakland.

While the Bay Area space will focus primarily on assisting the A&D community and business-to-business sales, it’s open by appointment if you aren’t able to make it down to the SoCal location to browse. The pair will soon be rolling out an interactive website featuring new designs and designers monthly. In the meantime, they debuted their new digs in style with a showroom-warming party last weekend.

Check out the slideshow for pics from the Ford + Ching collection, featuring work from Andrew Riiska, PAD Outdoor, Semigood Design, Skram and Samuel Moyer Furniture.
 

A shot of the Oakland sample warehouse.

Andrew Riiska's Belly table is gently bowed down below, with detailing on the flat top surface. A seriously sturdy, good-looking piece.

Cool, colorful accessories from PAD Outdoor: 8 Knob Candles, Gold Knuckles mugs, and serving trays/fruit bowls.

Semigood's Cantilevered stool from the Rian Collection is always a crowd favorite.

Collection by Samuel Moyer.

In addition to the Belly table, Andrew Riiska made these sweet little boxes out of Douglas Fir, designed exclusively for one jumbo marshmallow each. Every one is handmade exclusively for Ford + Ching, and branded by Andrew. They were such a hit at the launch that Andrea and Willard are hoping to keep offering them at all their events.

New Drop stools by North Carolina-based Skram.

