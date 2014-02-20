Forces of Nature Exhibit at 19 Greek Street
Presenting a bold vision of sustainable design, Forces of Nature, at London’s 19 greek street gallery from March 13 to April 28, offers some stylish answers to big questions about resource allocation and reusability. From light-reflecting sills to chairs sewn with energy collected from a windmill, these objects exude a lightness and playfulness that belies their potentially serious impact on the environment.
"We’re looking at aesthetics, process and clever thinking," says gallery owner Marc Peridis. "We want to focus on sustainability and experimental thinking, but not sacrifice style."
In many ways, the exhibit offers a picture of what 19 greek street, located in a Victorian townhouse in Soho, wants to become. Peridis, an interior designer, founded the space a year and a half ago to pursue and support more creative projects. His vision now includes a showroom and gallery, with a materials library and materials workshop devoted to sustainability opening soon. In short, it’s about evolving into an incubator and being a point in the chain between makers and retailers that helps shepard sustainable, future-forward designs.
"We want to be a platform," he says. "The next challenge is making these things work, making them things people can use."