For the Entertainer, This $5.5M Home in Southern California Fits the Bill

With clean, contemporary lines, a neutral color palette, and 12-foot-high ceilings, the residence promotes a sense of calm while flexibly accommodating different lifestyles. Shared areas open onto a spacious backyard patio and pool, creating a seamless stage for entertaining both indoors and outdoors. The pool house, currently used as a gym, can be easily converted into guest quarters, and the attic spaces above two of the bedrooms have potential to become kid-friendly rumpus rooms. As the current homeowner John Van Scoter describes, "It’s not just a traditional house. There are creative portions of the floor plan that could be used for a variety of things."



A Dallas transplant who moved to California to head a solar company, Van Scoter names the home’s efficient and smart features as among his favorites. Three sets of panels maximize the solar potential of the property, providing electricity, supplementing the hot water supply, and powering radiant heat from the floor. The house also benefits from a premium reverse osmosis water filtration system throughout that is "better than bottled water by far." With electric venting skylights installed in all the bedrooms and bathrooms—plus a living area that flows outdoors—the house offers bright, airy, Californian living on a private lot.