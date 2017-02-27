For the Entertainer, This $5.5M Home in Southern California Fits the Bill
For the Entertainer, This $5.5M Home in Southern California Fits the Bill

By Jenny Xie
Families seeking seclusion in the city and ample space to grow and entertain will appreciate this five-bedroom, six-bath home in the Langham neighborhood of Pasadena, California.

With clean, contemporary lines, a neutral color palette, and 12-foot-high ceilings, the residence promotes a sense of calm while flexibly accommodating different lifestyles. Shared areas open onto a spacious backyard patio and pool, creating a seamless stage for entertaining both indoors and outdoors. The pool house, currently used as a gym, can be easily converted into guest quarters, and the attic spaces above two of the bedrooms have potential to become kid-friendly rumpus rooms. As the current homeowner John Van Scoter describes, "It’s not just a traditional house. There are creative portions of the floor plan that could be used for a variety of things."

A Dallas transplant who moved to California to head a solar company, Van Scoter names the home’s efficient and smart features as among his favorites. Three sets of panels maximize the solar potential of the property, providing electricity, supplementing the hot water supply, and powering radiant heat from the floor. The house also benefits from a premium reverse osmosis water filtration system throughout that is "better than bottled water by far." With electric venting skylights installed in all the bedrooms and bathrooms—plus a living area that flows outdoors—the house offers bright, airy, Californian living on a private lot.

The glass facade of the residence invites light into the living room while a fireplace doubles as a privacy screen. Wide plank, hand-distressed walnut flooring runs throughout the home, which is comprised of two main wings flanking an open, communal space. From this view, you can see steps leading above the garage into an attic space that is currently set up as a home theater.

The living room feels more spacious than it already is thanks to ceilings that stretch 12 feet high. The built-in storage module houses a hideaway workspace and provides a buffer between the bedrooms and the common space.&nbsp;

The entire rear of the living room opens up to the back patio, creating an integrated entertainment space. Van Scoter describes seating 100 people for dinner between the indoor and outdoor areas.

The oversized kitchen island is outfitted with a marble countertop. Boasting upscale, stainless steel appliances, plenty of workspace, and framed views of the surrounding greenery, the kitchen is undoubtedly one of the most versatile and functional rooms in the house. Another fireplace, just out of frame, creates a cozy atmosphere for the dining room.

Skylights illuminate this tucked-away desk, which the homeowner can hide by sliding the doors closed.

Like all the bedrooms and bathrooms, the master bedroom has electric venting skylights, as well as a sliding door that leads to the back patio. "Sleeping at night, you can throw the doors and the skylights open, and you get beautiful, natural circulation into the house," says Van Scoter. Behind the bed is a dark wood wardrobe that feeds into the en suite bathroom.

A deep soaking tub complements a shower lined with marble and wooden slats. A double vanity sits opposite.

A pool and hot tub divide the main house from the pool house, which has two showers, storage space, and utilities—making it an ideal guesthouse or in-law unit.

Currently, the pool house is set up as a home gym.

The home is available for $5,495,000. For more information on the property or to schedule a showing, contact Cynthia Luczyski and Lauren Luczyski through the website.

If you know of a home for sale or rent that should be featured on Dwell, send a tip to jxie@dwell.com.