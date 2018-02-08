A Midcentury Gem by a Famed Indiana Architect Offered at $450K

Upon the death of Indiana architect Evans Woollen III in 2016, the Indy Star wrote: "If there is one man mostly responsible for what Indianapolis looks like today, it would be the architect Evans Woollen." According to Indianapolis Monthly, Woollen "brought the modernist movement to Indianapolis in the 1950s, then spent his life as the city’s most vocal and successful advocate for avant-garde design." If you want to see Woollen's impact on the city, check out a few of his commissions, including the Minton-Capehart Federal Building (1976), the 2007 addition to the Indianapolis Central Library, and Clowes Hall (1963)—for the latter, Woollen was up against Saarinen for the job.

Notably, Woollen studied under and interned for Philip Johnson before moving to Indianapolis in 1955 and starting his own firm. Megan Fernandez writes of his residential architecture: "His early home commissions adhered to the International style popularized by Mies van der Rohe and Philip Johnson. Almost exclusively, he designed a rectilinear form with large expanses of glass, a flat roof with generous overhangs, and skylights. Some featured a see-through living room as a focal point—House & Garden featured the U-shaped Perlov residence off Spring Mill Road, saying it 'combines the privacy of a castle with the invigorating freedom of open-to-nature rooms.'"

This 2,404-square-foot real estate has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and all the hallmarks of those early Woollen midcentury designs. This includes the long and low form, flat roof with deep eaves, and a capacious great room with soaring ceilings and walls of glass, made to feel all the more secluded thanks to privacy screening from the backyard's greenery.

Additional features include terrazzo floors, a statement fireplace, vintage kitchen and baths ("lightly refreshed," per the listing), original walnut casework, and an outdoor entertaining area.