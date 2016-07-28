View Photos
Folding Roof House by Ashida Architect & Associates
Add to
Like
Share
By Leibal –
Folding Roof House by Ashida Architect & Associates
Folding Roof House is a minimal building located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Ashida Architect & Associates. The upper levels of the building feature sprawling views of the cityscape, which the architects were mindful to take advantage of while conceptualizing the design. The building is characterized by a cantilevered roof that appears to have a folded plate structure, which provides access to the rooftop. The kitchen area features sliding glass doors that open up to provide panoramic views of the city.
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.