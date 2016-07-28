Folding Roof House by Ashida Architect & Associates

Folding Roof House is a minimal building located in Tokyo, Japan, designed by Ashida Architect & Associates. The upper levels of the building feature sprawling views of the cityscape, which the architects were mindful to take advantage of while conceptualizing the design. The building is characterized by a cantilevered roof that appears to have a folded plate structure, which provides access to the rooftop. The kitchen area features sliding glass doors that open up to provide panoramic views of the city.



