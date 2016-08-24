The prestige and quality of traditional Chinese craftsmanship endures throughout the country, defying the common association with mass produced and low quality products. Founded in 2010 by product designer Gu Qi, the company creates modern products that provide a bridge between contemporary design and a traditional aesthetic. Handmade from wood, the furniture is designed to fit into the modern living spaces and to age alongside its owners, gaining more character over time as it is passed from one generation to the next. Currently, the studio offers a comprehensive selection of furniture that ranges from minimalist tables to functional cabinets and elegant seating. Various types of wood are used, each displaying the grain and organic patterns of the natural material, and ultimately bringing a familiar warmth into modern homes. Images courtesy of Fnji Furniture.



