Standard Chair (1934)



The French metalworker, furniture designer, and architect helped revolutionize the use of steel in architecture and prefab housing. Perhaps his most iconic piece of furniture, the Standard, is anything but—a delicate fusion of engineering and design skill. The curved steel legs, larger in the back due to Prouvé’s observation that the rear supports the brunt of a person’s weight, contrast well with two simple pieces of bent oak.



Image courtesy Galerie Patrick Seguin