Eye in the Sky: Urban Apartment Overlooking NYC's The High Line
By Beth Dunlop
An apartment overlooking the High Line in New York City captures views of a constantly changing urban landscape.

Geraldine and Kit Laybourne watched with fascination as HL23, a building unlike any other in New York City, began to take shape. Architect Neil Denari of Los Angeles uses the word prism to describe his glass-and-stainless-steel condominium that rises, with a quite unexpected profile, right over the High Line in Chelsea. He explains, "It’s an object sculpted by the forces of the site."

