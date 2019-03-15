Exploring the Process of George Nakashima Woodworker
The meditative, almost spiritual quality of George Nakashima’s work forms the backbone of "1941-2014: The Process," a new show at New York’s 1950 Gallery running through May 28. Displaying more than 30 pieces by George and his daughter Mira, including examples from the 1989 International Papers Commission, the ASA-NO-HA Lamp made for George’s son, Kevin, and the rare Shoki collection—furniture George’s daughter Mira built from sketches her father made in the ‘40s—the exhibition in Chelsea tells the story of two generations of exemplary craftsmanship.
"It’s the first real look that does cover the entire process, from the 1940s through Mira’s work now," says gallery director Alberto Aquilino. Imagery from the Michener Art Museum also lines the walls, including photos, ephemera, and posters. There’s even a early desk from 1947 that George made with a bitterbrush pull, a relic from a time when the master woodworker didn’t have his pick of the finest pieces of wood.
"1941-2014: The Process" is at the 1950 Gallery, at 631 W. 27th Street in New York, through May 28.