Experience L.A. Like an A-Lister at One of These Modern Short-Term Rentals
Staying in a short-term rental home in Los Angeles gives you the opportunity to live like a local in the City of Angels.
L.A. has plenty of inventory when it comes to midcentury-modern homes and contemporary properties for rent. Many of them offer a rich and colorful history that's rooted in Hollywood—and stunning views to boot. Take a look at our short list of some pretty fabulous and unique residences that you can book for your next trip to sunny southern California.
Eric Clapton's Eccentric Former Loft in Venice Beach
Average Price: $997/night
Cape Cod-Style Villa in the Hollywood Hills
Average Price: $1,195/night
1960s Movie Villa in West Hollywood
Average Price: $429/night
Midcentury Glamour House Under the Hollywood Sign
Average Price: $925/night
Two-Bedroom House With a Jacuzzi in Venice Beach
Average Price: $678/night
Two-Story Remodeled Villa in Beverly Hills
Average Price: $1,100/night
Renovated Midcentury Home in the Hollywood Hills
Average Price: $279/night
Two-Bedroom Home With a Backyard in Studio City
Average Price: $368/night
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo
Dwell Contributor
Jennifer Baum Lagdameo is a freelance design writer who has lived in Washington DC, Brooklyn, Tokyo, Manila, and is currently exploring the Pacific Northwest from her home base in Portland, Oregon.
