Experience Cape Cod Modern by Staying at the Midcentury Weidlinger House

Born in Budapest, Hungary, in 1914, Weidlinger was educated at the Technical Institute in Brno, Czechoslovakia, and at the Swiss Polytechnic Institute. Following his graduation in 1937, he apprenticed with both László Moholy-Nagy (professor in the Bauhaus school, painter, photographer) and Le Corbusier (revolutionary French-Swiss architect). After leaving Europe in 1939 to work and teach in La Paz, Bolivia, he then made his way to the United States in 1943, and finally started his own practice five years later.

As an adjunct professor at MIT and Harvard University, Weidlinger first came to Wellfleet at the invitation of Marcel Breuer, who persuaded him to buy land near Breuer's own summer house. It was there that he joined an enclave of European expats who all summered on the Cape. In fact, it's been reported that Breuer, Walter Gropius, and Le Corbusier were all advising Weidlinger on the design of his own holiday home. Le Corbusier allegedly said, "Don’t pave the driveway." As a result, a long, twisting, and bumpy dirt driveway leads to a parking spot under the house—a nod to the iconic driveway at Le Corbusier's Villa Savoye.