Go Off The Grid With These Remote Rental Cabins in Cornwall
Located on a 43-acre abandoned slate quarry in North Cornwall, Kudhva offers four unique wilderness cabins, specifically constructed for the picturesque environment they inhabit.
Designed by architectural designer Ben Huggins of New British Design, the four prototypes are intended to be the first phase of a wider masterplan for the site, offering visitors a chance to experience temporary small-scale experimental architecture in a beautiful and remote setting.
The name Kudhva is taken from the Cornish word for 'hideout,' which is the main concept behind the development of these secluded retreats.
Huggins worked with his client and long-term collaborator, Louise Middleton, on the project brief before developing the cabins.
"The design had to be a movable structure that was capable of being manufactured off-site and then transported to its intended location as a complete unit," explains the architect.
The temporary prefabs offer phenomenal flexibility, and the off-site manufacturing ensures a higher quality structure.
The cabins are built in a nearby workshop by furniture maker Toby Sharp, along with a small team of master craftsmen. Once the structures have been assembled, they are then transported to their intended site, and are lifted onto their cradle bases.
Kudhva is also home to six Tentsile Tree Tents—which are perched in various locations around the site—as well as a temporary reception building that offers toilets and showers for guests to use.
Interested in your own hideaway? Click here more information on Kudhva or to book accommodations.
Project Credits:
Architect of Record: New British Design, Ben Huggins