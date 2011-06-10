Exhibitor Profile: Cerno
View Photos

Exhibitor Profile: Cerno

By Diana Budds
At this year's Dwell on Design, catch Laguna Beach-based Cerno, a young company that specializes in eco-friendly lighting. Cerno was founded in 2009 by Nick Sheridan, Bret Englander and Dan Wacholder, three friends who have known each other for years and years; Sheridan and Englander since kindergarden and Wacholder since high school. "We got along well since day one," Englander says.
The three co-founders of Cerno. From left: Nick Sheridan, Bret Englander, and Dan Wacholder.

The Levis pendant lamp by Cerno will be shown at Dwell on Design this year.

A few of the tables exhibited at last year's show.

The Cubo lamp by Cerno features a lamp that swivels out from the base for more focused light (such as when reading) and tucks behind a shade for ambient lighting.

After pursuing separate careers in architecture (Sheridan), engineering (Wacholder), and marketing (Englander), they decided to pool their experiences (which were near perfect business complements) and start a company dedicated to creating designs that they wanted for themselves, but in an environmentally friendly way.

From their shop on Laguna Canyon Road, the trio designs and produces all of their products, which now include tables, chairs, lamps, pendants, and sconces. A full workshop is located downstairs and an office where new ideas are conceptualized is upstairs. "As far as rapid prototyping goes, something can be designed and fabricated in the same day," says Englander.

Cerno works with other local businesses to manufacture some of the nuts and bolts of their products, but the final assembly of each takes place in-house.

At last year's Dwell on Design, Cerno debuted their line of LED task lamps and have been busy designing, producing, and exhibiting since then. At this year's ICFF, they launched a new line of pendant lamps to compliment their existing wares, which will be on view at this year's show as their west coast debut.

"We're really looking forward to Dwell on Design because it's a rare show where we get to interact with the target audience for our designs. At most trade shows, it's the trade that attends—architects and designers, mostly—and not the people who'll actually be using the product," says Cerno's Bret Englander.

Stop on over at booth 406 to see the designs meet the men behind company.

The trio inspects a table in their Laguna Beach, California, workshop.

