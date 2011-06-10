Exhibitor Profile: Cerno

After pursuing separate careers in architecture (Sheridan), engineering (Wacholder), and marketing (Englander), they decided to pool their experiences (which were near perfect business complements) and start a company dedicated to creating designs that they wanted for themselves, but in an environmentally friendly way.



From their shop on Laguna Canyon Road, the trio designs and produces all of their products, which now include tables, chairs, lamps, pendants, and sconces. A full workshop is located downstairs and an office where new ideas are conceptualized is upstairs. "As far as rapid prototyping goes, something can be designed and fabricated in the same day," says Englander.



Cerno works with other local businesses to manufacture some of the nuts and bolts of their products, but the final assembly of each takes place in-house.



At last year's Dwell on Design, Cerno debuted their line of LED task lamps and have been busy designing, producing, and exhibiting since then. At this year's ICFF, they launched a new line of pendant lamps to compliment their existing wares, which will be on view at this year's show as their west coast debut.



"We're really looking forward to Dwell on Design because it's a rare show where we get to interact with the target audience for our designs. At most trade shows, it's the trade that attends—architects and designers, mostly—and not the people who'll actually be using the product," says Cerno's Bret Englander.



Stop on over at booth 406 to see the designs meet the men behind company.



