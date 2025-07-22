Events this Weekend: 7.22-7.25

In Washington, D.C., the U.S. Department of Energy Solar Decathlon 2011 Finalists: A Special Presentation closes on Sunday. The 2011 Solar Decathlon will be the fifth event, which now takes place every other year, and calls on students to design a solar-powered home and, if chosen, erect the structure on the National Mall in D.C. The 20 teams chosen for the fall 2011 exhibition were announced earlier this year and their designs went on display at the National Building Museum in May. This weekend is you last chance to get a sneak peak of the designs before they're built on site. While you're there, be sure to check out Lego Architecture: Towering Ambition, an exhibition of 15 iconic buildings constructed out of the snap-together plastic toy.



In Oakland, Fruitville closes at Some Walls on Sunday. Housed in the private home of Chris Ashley (who you can contact at info@somewalls.com to make an appointment), the exhibit features the work of Philadelphia-based artist Douglas Witmer. On display are paintings as well as objects made from found wood and displayed on the wall like foot and handholds in a rock climbing gym. Coming next at Some Walls: San Francisco artist Bruno Fazzolari followed by Spanish artist Patrick Michael Fitzgerald.



Finally, in New York, The New Typography closes at the Museum of Modern Art. The show, which opened in December, highlights works from layout and typography leaders of the 1920s and 1930s whose thoughts were articulated in designer Jan Tschichold's 1928 book Die Neue Typographie. On display are prints, brochures, magazines, and more. Save time to stroll through Rising Currents: Projects for New York's Waterfront, Action! Design over Time, and the Shape Lab, among others.