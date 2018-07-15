Events this Weekend: 7.15-7.18

On Friday, July 16, Ecocity Dreamin': The Illustrations of Richard Register closes at SPUR, the San Francisco Planning and Urban Research Association's gallery. The show features the work of Ecocity Builders founder Richard Register and his illustrations from the past 30 years, which depict solutions for land use, transportation, architecture, and the environment.



On Saturday, July 17, New Topographics: Photographs of a Man-Altered Landscape opens at the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art. The exhibit is a restaging of the original New Topographics show first on display in 1975, which was a departure from traditional ways of depicting landscapes a la Ansel Adams and a foray into showcasing built objects as part of nature, albeit man-altered. The exhibit features nearly 150 photos from all ten of the photographers with works displayed in the original exhibit. Click back here to dwell.com later this week to see a sneak-peak slideshow of the exhibition.



Finally, the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts is showing one or more films each Sunday afternoon through early September in conjunction with its new exhibit TechnoCRAFT (stay tuned for more on dwell.com about the show). The movie series, dubbed Something from Nothing: Films on Design and Architecture, kicked off last week with Refrigerator Fetish: Vintage Industrial Design Films and continues this Sunday, July 18, with Citizen Architect: Samuel Mockbee and the Spirit of the Rural Studio. Other films in the series include The Greening of Southie (with we featured on dwell.com when it first debuted last year) and Handmade Nation, by Faythe Levine, a Dwell favorite interviewed on dwell.com after a San Francisco screening of the film last year.



Know of a great modern art, architecture, or design exhibition or event that should be added to our online calendar? Submit your suggestions here.



