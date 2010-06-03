Events this Weekend: 6.3-6.6

Design is Human is in full swing in Atlanta. The event, produced by Modern Atlanta, kicked off on Tuesday and runs through Sunday, June 6. In its fourth year, the weeklong show features workshop, showroom lectures and tours, an architect studio crawl, talks by architects from firms like BIG, film screenings, and home tours. One event of note is the Yall & Us gallery curated by People of Resource. The exhibit is scheduled for Saturday, June 5 and features modern products and furniture from a handful of fantastic designers, including Kegan Fisher and Liz Kinnmark of Design Glut and Kristen Wentrcek of Wintercheck Factory.



In Denmark, Cartography Morphology, Topology closes on Sunday, June 6 at the Danish Architecture Center in Copenhagen. The exhibit, which opened May 20, features the work of the Royal Danish Academy School of Architecture's 2009 student studies on the Greek island of Hydra. If you can't stop into the DAC this weekend, plan a visit soon for SANAA: Kazuyo Sejima + Ryue Nishizawa + Works by Walter Niedermayr, opening on June 19.



In three weeks, join us in Los Angeles for Dwell on Design 2010, the "West Coast's Largest Design Event." The editors will be on stage throughout the weekend moderating panels on urban gardening, modernist history, restaurant design, making terrariums, fashion, prefab architecture, food, and much more. Visit dwellondesign.com to register and for more information.



Know of a great modern art, architecture, or design exhibition or event that should be added to our online calendar? Submit your suggestions here.

