Events this Weekend: 5.6-5.9

If you like OK Go's videos for Here It Goes Again (the on treadmills) or especially the more recent This Too Shall Pass (in which a toy car ramming into a line of dominos sets off a chain reaction of amazingly orchestrated events), then you'll want to head to the Indianapolis Museum of Art. Its new show Jeppe Hein opens Friday, May 7 and features Hein's Distance creation, an indoor rollercoaster track built for white plastic balls. The cycle starts when a visitor enters the room filled with black tracks and activates a sensor. The exhibit runs through September 5 and will be accompanied with a new outdoor sculpture as well.

Also commencing on Friday is Bkyln Designs, the annual design weekend sponsored by the Brooklyn Chamber of Commerce. The three-day event features an exhibition with new works by product, furniture, lighting, and accessory designers as well as live demos, panels, and keynote lectures. The event closes Sunday, May 9, at 6 pm.

Ending their runs this weekend are Jonas Wood at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles, Moholy: An Education of the Senses at the Loyola University Museum of Art in Chicago, and Out of the Woods: The 2010 Graduate Degree Exhibition of Cranbrook Academy of Art at the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit.

Jonas Wood, an exhibition that features the artist's graphic works of art, opened at the Hammer Museum in early February. The media range from painting to photo collages and draw clear inspiration from Alexander Calder and Menri Matisse. The show runs through Sunday.

Moholy: An Education of the Sense, which also closes at the end of Sunday, has been on view at the Loyola University Museum of Art since mid-Feburary. The exhibit features the work of László Moholy-Nagy, a Bauhaus modernist who worked in design, photography, art, and education and brought his mid-century European sensibilities to Chicago in the late 1930s.