Events this Weekend: 5.27-5.30

On Saturday, May 29, New Domino closes at the AIA New York Center For Architecture. The exhibit, which opened April 8, features the plan by Rafael Viñoly Architects to redesign the 125-year-old Domino Sugar factory and site in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brookyln into an 11.2-acre mixed-income residential and mixed-use development. While you're there, but sure to also check out Sunny Memories, an exhibit showcasing the proposals by students from four international design schools for how to harness solar energy into thoughtful products, or watch our slideshow of the works.



On Sunday, May 30, Imagining Home: Elections from the Heinz Architectural Center closes at the Carnegie Museum of Art in Pittsburgh. The exhibit features over 125 books, drawings, models, and other objects that attempt to answer the ever-permeable question of What is Home?. If you can't make it to the show before it ends, watch our slideshow of pieces on display.



Also on Sunday, Take Note closes at the Canadian Center for Architecture in Montreal. The exhibition examines the relationship between writing and architecture and includes over 80 items from the 1960s representing 18 artists and architects like Frank Gehry and Bernard Tschumi. Can't get there in time? Watch our slideshow for images of the exhibit.



On Monday, May 31, The Republic of Fritz Hansen Egg Tour: A Tribute to Arne Jacobsen’s Egg Chair by Artist Tal R closes at ABC Carpet and Home in New York. For the past two weeks, the shop has displayed the custom patchwork creations by the Danish artist for manufacturer Fritz Hansen's iconic Arne Jacobsen chair. The chairs have traveled to Milan, Seoul, Brisbane, Sydney, Tokyo, Helsinki, Paris, Oslo and Copenhagen and only time will tell where they end up next.



Finally, the Montreal International Interior Design Show (SIDIM) takes over the Place Bonaventure May 27-29 to highlight the best in contemporary design in the home, office, restaurant, and more. Dwell associate editor Miyoko Ohtake will be perusing the show floor this weekend and checking out the latest modern design in Montreal so keep your eye out for Postcards from the road.