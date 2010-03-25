Events this Weekend: 3.25-3.28

At the Museum of Modern Art in New York, MoMA Rising Currents is on display for its first weekend. The show, which opened Wednesday, features the ideas of MoMA's architects-in-residence about how to address rising sea-levels resulting from global climate change by rethinking New York City's harbor and coastline. The exhibit is on view through October 11, 2010. While you're there, be sure to take in The New Typography (through July 12, 2010), What Was Good Design? MoMA's Message 1944-56 (ongoing), and Shaping Modernity: Design 1880-1980 (ongoing).

At the Minneapolis College of Art and Design (MCAD), illustrator and Dwell contributor Mike Perry opens his largest solo exhibition (and the first solo alumnus show at the school's gallery) on Thursday. Featuring almost entirely new work in the 2,800-square-foot space--including mobiles from the ceiling and ladders popping out of paintings on the wall--the exhibit, titled Lost in the Discovery of What Shapes the Mind is an exploration in creativity and certainly one not to be missed. One highlight for Dwell readers: a 12-foot-by-six-foot-by-six-foot built house based on an illustration. "I do drawings of houses a lot, which probably started when I first worked with Dwell," Perry says. "The style of house I draw came from an assignment the magazine gave me and I latched onto it. The built house totally looks like one of the drawings; it's cool to see it come to life." If you can't make it to the show, be sure to check out our interview with Perry and a slideshow of his work that will appear later this week on dwell.com.

Aerial view of Palisade Bay. Courtesy Palisade Bay Team: Guy Nordenson and Associates, Catherine Seavitt Studio, Architecture Research Office.