Events this Weekend: 3.18-21

If you're wondering who the next great architects will be, all you need to do is step inside the gallery at SCI-Arc in Los Angeles this spring to find out. Opening Friday, London Eight is an exhibition curated by British architect and founding member of Archigram Peter Cook. To create the show, Cook asked five architects currently teaching at the Bartlett School of Architecture in London to each select a protege whom they had taught. London Eight features the work of each protege next to work by the nominating architect. Just as Cook's work with Archigram offered a glimpse into the future of design in the 1960s, this exhibit, on view through May 16, 2010, does the same.

The No.14 Chair, by Michael Thonet. On view as part of the The Essence of Things: Design and the Art of Reduction exhibition at the Vitra Museum.

Looking back, a new exhibit opening at the Vitra Design Museum in Weil am Rhein, Germany, on March 20, The Essence of Things: Design and the Art of Reduction, focuses on modern iconics of the 20th and 21st centuries and the principles that guided their timeless designs. Furniture from the likes of Gerrit Rietveld, Le Corbusier, Charles and Ray Eames, Dieter Rams, and Jasper Morrison will be on display surrounded by images of the important architecture, fashion, and art at the times of their conceptions. The exhibition will be on display through September 19, 2010.

A chair and stool made of poured concrete by Tejo Remy and Rene Veenhuizen, on display in the Hands On exhibition in Washington DC.

Also opening on Saturday is the first solo U.S. exhibition by Dutch designer and Droog founder Tejo Remy and his design partner Rene Veenhuizen at the Industry Gallery in Washington, DC. The exhibit, titled Hands On in reference to Remy and Veenhuizen's design process, features new work as well as public and private commissions from the past decade in a far-reaching range of materials--from concrete to bamboo to recycled tennis balls to old woolen blankets. The show will be on view through May 8, 2010.

A 2007 rendering of a sustainable office building designed by CJ Lim of 8 Architects, who will be featured in the London 8 exhibition opening this weekend in Los Angeles.