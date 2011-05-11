Events this Weekend: 11.5-11.8

17 Swedish Designers, an exhibit originating in Sweden and commissioned by The Swedish Institute and Svensk Form , makes it American debut this weekend at The Cleveland Institute in Art . The exhibit features over 60 works of 17 female Swedish designers--including architect and designer Ulrika Mårtensson and graphic designer Lotta Kühlhorn--that rang from furniture to textiles to pieces is glass, metal, wood, and plastic. The exhibit opens with a reception on November 6 at 6:30 pm and the works will be on display through December 19, 2009.

In New York City, a exhibition focusing on the intersection of craft and technology as well as a look back at the Bauhaus both open this weekend. At Parsons The New School for Design Sheila C. Johnson Design Center , Control|Print examines the role computers, mixed media, and machinery have influenced traditional ink-and-paper processes through the works on international artists and designers. The show opens on November 7, with a reception on November 6 at 7:30 pm, and will be on display through December 20, 2009.

A short ways away, Bauhaus 1919-1933: Workshops for Modernity opens at The Museum of Modern Art on November 8. The exhibit comes straight from the floors of the Bahaus-Archiv Museum of Design in Berlin, where it was organized by the Bauhaus-Archiv, the Bauhaus Museum in Weimar, and the Bauhaus Foundation in Dessau to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Bauhaus. On display will be more than 400 works in the fields of industrial design, furniture, architecture, photography, ceramics, and more by some of the school's most famous students, including Josef Albers (who created the 1929 work, Skyscrapers on Transparent Yellow, above), Marcel Breuer, Walter Gropius, Vasily Kandinsky, and others. Organized for the MoMA by Barry Bergdoll, the Philip Johnson Chief Curator of Architecture and Design and Leah Dickerman, a Department of Painting and Sculpture curator, the exhibit will be on view from November 8 through January 25, 2010.

Closing in New York City, is Situated Technologies: Toward the Sentient City, currently on display at The Architectural League of New York. The exhibit opened earlier this fall and investigates the changing nature of the city and the ways technology and ideas about urban spaces are altering our perceptions of what a city should be and how we intent to act within one. The exhibit closes November 7.

Also closing, is the Canadian Center for Architecture's Speed Limits exhibit. Open since May, the show focuses on the role of speed in modern life in five arenas--circulation and transit, construction and the built environment, efficiency, the measurement and representation of rapid motion, and the mind-body relationship--through photos, videos, audio, and other media. The show closes on November 8 but is scheduled to travel to the Wolfsonian at Florida International University in September 2010.

If you know about a great modern art, architecture, or design exhibition or event that should be added to our online calendar, submit your suggestion here or add an event happening this weekend to the comment section below.