Events this Weekend: 1.28-1.31

On January 29, Thom Faulders: BAMscape opens at the University of California, Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive. The museum commissioned Faulders, founder of Faulders Studio, to create sculpture that also functioned as furniture. The result is a bright-orange installation featuring undulating waves of wood over a foam core that visitors are invited to climb onto and get comfy. The best day to go: Friday nights, when the gallery is open until 9 p.m., admission is only $5 after 5 p.m., and a DJ sets up shop and spins tunes while beer and wine are served in the lobby. If you can't catch it now, no worries: The installation will remain at the museum through November 30, 2011.

The cover of Emigre No. 70: The Look Back Issue, 25 Years Years in Graphic Design. San Francisco's Gallery 16 celebrates the publication and foundry in its exhibit Emigre at Gallery 16, on display through January 29, 2010. Image courtesy of Gingko Press.

Closing on Friday is Emigre at Gallery 16, an exhibit at San Francisco Gallery 16 that looks back at the history of Emigre, a typeface foundry that launched the pseudonymous magazine that was the place for graphic design debate throughout the 1980s and 90s. The exhibit coincided with the publication of Emigre No. 70: The Look Back Issue, 25 Years in Graphic Design. If you can't make it to the exhibit before it closes, check out our slideshow of images from the book, published by Gingko Press.

Block cutting instructions for the Thom Faulders: BAMscape installation, on view at the University of California, Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive through November 30, 2011. Image courtesy of BAM/PFA.

On January 31, David Chipperfield: Form Matters closes at the Design Museum in London. The show opened on October 21, 2009, and features the work of the British architect--which spans from museums to private residences--through models and photographs. While you're there, be sure to visit Less and More: The Design Ethos of Dieter Rams and Ergonomics: Real Design, both on display through March 9, 2010.

Patent drawing for pedestal chairs (1960) by Eero Saarinen, on display at the Museum of the City of New York through January 31, 2010. Image courtesy of the Eero Saarinen Collection at Yale University and the Finnish Cultural Institute in New York.

Also closing on Sunday is Eero Saarinen: Shaping the Future. The retrospective opened at the Museum of the City of New York on November 10, 2009, and celebrates the works of the Finnish designer, whose CV include iconic products like his Womb, Tulip, and Pedestal collections for Knoll as well as iconic landmarks like the TWA Terminal at JFK airport and Gateway Arch in St. Louis. The traveling show kicked off its tour in Helsinki in October 2006 and will make its final stop in New Haven, Connecticut, at the Yale University Art Gallery, February 19 through May 2, 2010.

Rendering of Thom Faulders: BAMscape installation, on view at the University of California, Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive through November 30, 2011. Image courtesy of BAM/PFA.

When one door shuts, another one opens, and Sunday sees the start of Rachel Whiteread Drawings at the Hammer Museum in Los Angeles. The exhibition is the first restrospective of Whiteread's work, which ranges from drawings on graph paper to installations of items found at attics and thrift stores and center on inhabitable spaces. The show closes April 25, 2010.

Rendering of Thom Faulders: BAMscape installation, on view at the University of California, Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive through November 30, 2011. Image courtesy of BAM/PFA.

If you can't make it to the shows--or just can't wait to see them--view our slideshow of images from each of the exhibitions closing and opening this weekend. And, if you know about a great modern art, architecture, or design exhibition or event happening this weekend that should be added to our online Events calendar, submit your suggestion here or add it to the comments section below.

A display from the Emigre at Gallery 16 exhibition, on view at Gallery 16 through January 29, 2010. Image courtesy of Gallery 16.

Image of The Hepworth Wakefield from the David Chipperfield: Form Matters exhibition, on view at the Design Museum through January 31, 2010. Photo courtesy of David Chipperfield Architects and the Design Museum.

Model from the David Chipperfield: Form Matters exhibition, on view at the Design Museum through January 31, 2010. Photo by Luke Hayes and courtesy of the Design Museum.

Model from the David Chipperfield: Form Matters exhibition, on view at the Design Museum through January 31, 2010. Photo by Luke Hayes and courtesy of the Design Museum.

Photo of the Miller House in Columbus, Indiana (1957) by Eero Saarinen, on display at the Museum of the City of New York through January 31, 2010. Image by Ezra Stoller and courtesy of the Finnish Cultural Institute in New York.

Photo of the TWA Terminal, New York International (now John F. Kennedy International) Airport (1962) by Eero Saarinen, on display at the Museum of the City of New York through January 31, 2010. Image by Balthazar Korab and courtesy of the Finnish Cultural Institute in New York.

Stairs (1995) by Rachel Whiteread, on display at the Hammer Museum through April 25, 2010. Image courtesy of the Hammer Museum.

Untitled (Double Amber Bed) (1991) by Rachel Whiteread, on display at the Hammer Museum through April 25, 2010. Image courtesy of the Hammer Museum.

Untitled (Double Mattress Yellow) by Rachel Whiteread, on display at the Hammer Museum through April 25, 2010. Image courtesy of the Hammer Museum.