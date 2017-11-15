Stay at a Greek Island Villa Among the Ruins of a 14th-Century Castle

One of the few Greek islands that hasn't been impacted by mass tourism yet, Nisyros is an ideal base for exploring the ancient castle ruins and Byzantine art found throughout the Dodecanese cluster of islands.



Villa Nemésis, which sits in the midst of the ruins of a 14th-century castle, is a vacation rental property that offers a truly unique experience.

Available for rent through Le Collectionist (ranging from $354 to $708 per night), it's housed in the tower Nemesis, a structure erected among the ruins and constructed from the same stone used to build the ancient castle that once stood on the site.

Following the cubist form of traditional Aegean architecture, the 1,378-square-foot villa has two bedrooms and can accommodate up to four guests.

The villa presents spectacular views of the ruins below, as well as the mountainous terrain that stretches out to the Aegean Sea.



Guests can look out at these breathtaking scenes from the villa’s expansive sun terrace, rooftop deck, or alfresco dining area, where they can also spend long leisurely mornings soaking up the Mediterranean sunshine and cool Aegean breezes.

Within the villa are vaulted ceilings, arched doorways, wood beams, white-washed walls, and clean, contemporary furniture in white, taupe, cream, and coffee tones.

