View Photos
Make Yourself at Home in One of These Small Spaces on Boats That You Can Rent
Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo –
If you're eager to put your sea legs to good use, but don’t want the work of setting sail, then consider camping out on one of these modern houseboats.
Moored along rivers, lakes, and canals, these homes on the water offer easy access to land during the day—and gentle waves that will rock you to sleep at night. We scoured some of the world’s most interesting waterways to find 10 floating abodes that are surprisingly modern.
The Great Escape in Copenhagen
Get the Dwell Newsletter
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.