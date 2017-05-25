Make Yourself at Home in One of These Small Spaces on Boats That You Can Rent
View Photos
Garden & Landscapes + Travel

Make Yourself at Home in One of These Small Spaces on Boats That You Can Rent

Add to
Like
Share
By Michele Koh Morollo
If you're eager to put your sea legs to good use, but don’t want the work of setting sail, then consider camping out on one of these modern houseboats.

Moored along rivers, lakes, and canals, these homes on the water offer easy access to land during the day—and gentle waves that will rock you to sleep at night. We scoured some of the world’s most interesting waterways to find 10 floating abodes that are surprisingly modern.

The Great Escape in Copenhagen

"If you're on the run, you can hide at our place. It's close to the sea and close to the sky, but it's far from everything else," reports Claus, the owner of The Great Escape, a two-bedroom houseboat in Copenhagen with a hip, industrial feel.

"If you're on the run, you can hide at our place. It's close to the sea and close to the sky, but it's far from everything else," reports Claus, the owner of The Great Escape, a two-bedroom houseboat in Copenhagen with a hip, industrial feel.

Get the Dwell Newsletter

Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.

See a sample

The London boutique barge hotel brand, Bert's Barges, offers the ultimate floating suites with simple and sophisticated Scandinavian interiors, wood-burning stoves, underfloor heating, bathrooms with walk-in showers, and a private roof terrace.

The London boutique barge hotel brand, Bert's Barges, offers the ultimate floating suites with simple and sophisticated Scandinavian interiors, wood-burning stoves, underfloor heating, bathrooms with walk-in showers, and a private roof terrace.

Located in Zaandam in North Holland—just a 15-minute car or train ride from Amsterdam—this 1930s freight barge has been transformed into The Jolie, a cool, contemporary floating abode that has loft-like interiors, a rain shower, and sauna.

Located in Zaandam in North Holland—just a 15-minute car or train ride from Amsterdam—this 1930s freight barge has been transformed into The Jolie, a cool, contemporary floating abode that has loft-like interiors, a rain shower, and sauna.

Moored in the stylish area of Holesovice in Prague, the sleek and contemporary Port X houseboat has floor-to-ceiling windows, outdoor terraces, a fully-equipped kitchenette, Italian sofa bed from Vlbieffe, and a Bang &amp; Olufsen sound system.&nbsp;

Moored in the stylish area of Holesovice in Prague, the sleek and contemporary Port X houseboat has floor-to-ceiling windows, outdoor terraces, a fully-equipped kitchenette, Italian sofa bed from Vlbieffe, and a Bang & Olufsen sound system. 

Located in a peaceful marina in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, this compact and cozy houseboat was gutted and refurbished with reclaimed materials and can house three people comfortably.

Located in a peaceful marina in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, this compact and cozy houseboat was gutted and refurbished with reclaimed materials and can house three people comfortably.

Moored in Lake Rummelsburg in Berlin, this 60-square-meter houseboat has full-height windows that open to views of the water and the city horizon. It has a large living area, open kitchen, and a fireplace—and can comfortably accommodate two adults and two children. &nbsp;&nbsp;

Moored in Lake Rummelsburg in Berlin, this 60-square-meter houseboat has full-height windows that open to views of the water and the city horizon. It has a large living area, open kitchen, and a fireplace—and can comfortably accommodate two adults and two children.   

The Harbour Houseboat, which offers stunning views across Bembridge Harbour in Isle of Wight, has a commodious open-plan living space and kitchen—and warmly furnished rooms that boast plush Loaf beds.

The Harbour Houseboat, which offers stunning views across Bembridge Harbour in Isle of Wight, has a commodious open-plan living space and kitchen—and warmly furnished rooms that boast plush Loaf beds.

Moored on the Java Island just a short distance from Amsterdam’s old city and Central Station, Somoya’s Saloon is a studio abode on the upper deck of a classic steering ship with its own private bathroom, kitchenette, double bed, and lounge area. &nbsp;

Moored on the Java Island just a short distance from Amsterdam’s old city and Central Station, Somoya’s Saloon is a studio abode on the upper deck of a classic steering ship with its own private bathroom, kitchenette, double bed, and lounge area.  

Spend the night on this steampunk-meets-cottage canal boat, and rise to the sounds of birdsong on London's River Thames.

Spend the night on this steampunk-meets-cottage canal boat, and rise to the sounds of birdsong on London's River Thames.

This large Parisien péniche with modern furnishings has a spacious sunny terrace with an outdoor kitchen and more than 20 river-facing windows.

This large Parisien péniche with modern furnishings has a spacious sunny terrace with an outdoor kitchen and more than 20 river-facing windows.