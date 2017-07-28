Elegantly Renovated, a Midcentury Home in Raleigh Asks $975K

When current homeowner Joseph Amory purchased 3322 Ocotea Street in 2014, the 1959 residence’s midcentury plan had been corrupted. The basement had been inefficiently divided to hold additional bedrooms, the main level had been awkwardly reconfigured, and a poorly-executed sunroom had been added to the right side. Undaunted, Amory enlisted In Situ Studio to modernize the 3,400-square-foot dwelling while preserving its midcentury roots. The revamped four-bedroom, three-bath property is now back on the market for $975,000.

Before the renovation, 3322 Ocotea Street had a poorly built sunroom on the right side.

Get the Renovations Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

By removing the sunroom and extending the roof over the space, the architects created a new carport and lightened the visual impact of the home. A new entry stairway and a narrow, wrap-around deck also help alleviate the residence’s formerly blocky silhouette.

Inside, the wall dividing the living room and kitchen was taken down, creating a new, open plan that wraps around the brick fireplace. The architects introduced casework objects and slatted screens to organize the space while keeping its airy feel. Flipping an existing stair, they also allowed access to the basement from the main floor and took advantage of a new skylight. The slatted guardrail that lines the stairs stretches down to the lower story, unifying the two areas.

The new master bedroom enjoys a vaulted ceiling, and is illuminated by a "lantern shower"—a skylit shower that allows the sun to pass into the interior through a frosted glass partition. A small private deck leads to the yard.



