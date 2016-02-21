Editor's Letter: 5 Extraordinary Interiors We Love

Interior design is not about arranging furniture. Interior design is about manifesting comfort and pleasure in an environment sheltered from the world at large. It’s about summoning the power of the senses to communicate feelings of safety and ease. Interior design is about creating spaces in which one can live on one’s own terms.

Theorists and historians have long explored the significance of experiencing a structure as a spatial composition, one that is only thoroughly grasped through a series of sensory impressions. We do our own investigation of the concept in this issue, beginning with a short profile on Josef Frank, an intriguingly alternative modernist architect and designer who firmly believed in home as vehicle for psychological comfort. We follow this with a package offering a snapshot of each of the five senses and the unique part each can play within an interior space. Li Edelkoort, a design mind charting both today’s trends and predictions for tomorrow, shares her thoughts.

Nick and Rachel Cope of Calico Wallpaper, partners in life and work, open the door to their Brooklyn apartment. The pair are rising figures in the design world, specifically for their lyrical, atmospheric wall coverings that seem to be popping up everywhere these days. The way they’ve incorporated not only their own creations but those of their friends and industry peers into a rental property is inspirational for those looking for ways to make their homes more personal and distinctive through interior design without doing irreparable harm to their security deposit. The artistry of collecting and assembling disparate objects and materials is masterfully demonstrated in a Paris flat owned by Merci artistic director Daniel Rozensztroch. This is a person that’s made a career of following his own aesthetic impulses to create influential design statements—in retail environments, in shelter publications, and of course, in his own home. The downside of seeing the beauty in the unexpected means that you can end up with an embarrassment of riches, but Rozensztroch proves that a well-ordered interior need not be stark to feel modern.

The open living-and-bedroom area of Ian Hague’s rural retreat can be divided by a wall that rises from within the master-suite platform. Interior designer Elaine Santos blended her client’s collection of vintage furniture with no-fuss pieces like a Shaker-style bench by Ilse Crawford for De La Espada.