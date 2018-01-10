Echoing the Surrounding Cliffs With a Zigzag Roof, This Maui Home Asks $2.4M

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect a price drop from $2,800,000 to $2,400,000. Raising the bar on rooftop living, the angular crown of Clifftop House on Maui rises from verdant, green swells and stretches over 5,380 square feet, doubling the area of the house below it. The ipe roof is the perfect platform for whale-watching and sharing drinks with friends, and also shades the three-bedroom, three-bath residence from the sun as part of a passive cooling system. Designed by Ljubljana-based Dekleva Gregorič Arhitekti for Slovenian expats Robert and Drazena Stroj, the dramatic home—which we previously featured on the cover of Dwell—is now on the market for $2,400,000.



"We sought to create a house that would not damage the environment and not be too visible," says architect Tina Gregorič—hence the roof that seems to be a natural extension of the earth, thanks to a grassy ramp leading up to it. Furthering the connection to the land, nearly every space in the home spills out toward the expansive ocean view with the exception of the generous garage and workshop, which looks out on a mountain. The walls feature a custom stucco made of white concrete, coral sand, dune sand, and lime, and the mortar contains desalinated sand from local beaches, giving the interior an authentic color.

Internationally recognized for its graceful architectural form, thoughtful consideration of the land, and division of public and private programs, Clifftop House offers extraordinary island living.