Dwell on Design Announces 'Pin to Win' Pinterest Design Competition

Calling all ASID members! The time is now to enter our first annual Pin-spiration competition. Create a Pinterest board and pin your personal design philosophy through color by April 3, 2013 for the chance to be one of ten winning designers selected by an ASID and Dwell panel on April 15. The winners will be invited to participate in the exclusive Pinterest Pavilion at Dwell on Design this coming June 21-23, giving you exposure to over 30,000 attendees. Winners will also receive complimentary Dwell on Design VIP passes, an invitation to a private "meet and greet" with Dwell Media's award-winning editorial team, a $100 Sherwin-Williams gift card, a $150 Sunbrella throw, and more.