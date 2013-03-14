Dwell on Design Announces 'Pin to Win' Pinterest Design Competition
Calling all ASID members! The time is now to enter our first annual Pin-spiration competition. Create a Pinterest board and pin your personal design philosophy through color by April 3, 2013 for the chance to be one of ten winning designers selected by an ASID and Dwell panel on April 15. The winners will be invited to participate in the exclusive Pinterest Pavilion at Dwell on Design this coming June 21-23, giving you exposure to over 30,000 attendees. Winners will also receive complimentary Dwell on Design VIP passes, an invitation to a private "meet and greet" with Dwell Media's award-winning editorial team, a $100 Sherwin-Williams gift card, a $150 Sunbrella throw, and more.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
This is an exciting and dynamic opportunity to raise your professional profile with the country's largest annual audience of design seekers. Please visit Dwell on Design for the official contest guidelines and rules. And spread the word to your fellow designers!