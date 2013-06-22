Dwell on Design 2013: Brook&Lyn Woven Textile Art
Dwell on Design 2013: Brook&Lyn Woven Textile Art

By Kelsey Keith
Among the kitchens, prefab units, demonstrations, and presentation stages at Dwell on Design 2013, first-time exhibitor Brook&Lyn shows off impressively detailed handwoven textile art.

Founder Mimi Jung of Brook&Lyn hasn't lived in Los Angeles for long (see her studio name for a hint at her previous home base), but her range of earthy, woven textile art mixes California craft with East Coast rigor. Jung, who also makes geometric modern jewelry, started weaving a year-and-a-half ago after taking classes at Textile Arts Center in Park Slope, Brooklyn. She moved from a floor loom to the framed, hand loom style of weaving, and incorporates several textures and colors of yarn in each piece, hung from a thin copper rod. 

Brook&Lyn is the Los Angeles-based design studio founded by Mimi Jung, who is making her first appearance at Dwell on Design.

Brook&Lyn's first furniture piece, the Rya bench, makes its debut at Dwell on Design. Incorporating patches of handwoven cotton yarn into a solid maple bench, Rya is a whimsical take on a classic Shaker silhouette. 

Dwell on Design 2013: Brook&Lyn Woven Textile Art - Photo 2 of 6 -

Brook&Lyn's new Rya bench, combining solid maple with a clear coat finish and handwoven cotton yarns.

Check out Brook&Lyn's wares in person at booth M14, online at brookandlyn.com, and in Dwell's June 2013 issue.

Dwell on Design 2013: Brook&Lyn Woven Textile Art - Photo 3 of 6 -

Mimi Jung, designer of Brook&Lyn, at Dwell on Design booth M14.

Dwell on Design 2013: Brook&Lyn Woven Textile Art - Photo 4 of 6 -

Blue and Gray Square woven textile hanging by Brook&Lyn, $850

Dwell on Design 2013: Brook&Lyn Woven Textile Art - Photo 5 of 6 -

Blue Rya and Triangle Window weaving by Brook&Lyn, $850

Dwell on Design 2013: Brook&Lyn Woven Textile Art - Photo 6 of 6 -

Detail view of the yarn Mimi Jung uses in textile wall hangings for Brook&Lyn.