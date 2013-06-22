Dwell on Design 2013: Brook&Lyn Woven Textile Art
Founder Mimi Jung of Brook&Lyn hasn't lived in Los Angeles for long (see her studio name for a hint at her previous home base), but her range of earthy, woven textile art mixes California craft with East Coast rigor. Jung, who also makes geometric modern jewelry, started weaving a year-and-a-half ago after taking classes at Textile Arts Center in Park Slope, Brooklyn. She moved from a floor loom to the framed, hand loom style of weaving, and incorporates several textures and colors of yarn in each piece, hung from a thin copper rod.
Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design.
Brook&Lyn's first furniture piece, the Rya bench, makes its debut at Dwell on Design. Incorporating patches of handwoven cotton yarn into a solid maple bench, Rya is a whimsical take on a classic Shaker silhouette.
Check out Brook&Lyn's wares in person at booth M14, online at brookandlyn.com, and in Dwell's June 2013 issue.