Dwell Home Tours Makes its Way to Portland

In August 2016, we’re taking Dwell Home Tours to Portland for the first time.
Join us for the fourth stop of the series, where we’ll be hosting self-guided tours through five modern residences—all of which reveal unique aspects of Pacific Northwest architecture. The program will begin with Meet the Architects night on the evening of August 26 at the Portland Art Museum. Mark your calendar for a chance to meet and mingle with the architects and designers who created the houses you’ll be visiting—all of which have been carefully selected by Dwell editors. On Saturday, August 27, the doors of the featured homes will be open for you to explore at your convenience. The tour will start on Saturday morning when you pick up your combined ticket/information guide (stay tuned for the confirmed pick-up location).
Continue reading for a sneak peek into the five featured houses and make sure to reserve your spot here. By purchasing a home tour ticket, you’ll receive a complimentary pass to Meet the Architects night—you can register for the evening here. Following this stop, we’ll be making our way to two Northern California locales: Silicon Valley and Marin. Here, you’ll find all the information you need.
*Please note that to protect the privacy of the residents, we can't reveal the addresses before the morning of the tour.
Phoenix Passive House by Hinge Build Group
One of the featured residences will be the Phoenix Passive House, which was designed by Scott Kosmecki of Hinge Build Group. As a Portland native, Kosmecki takes on projects where he can explore the balance between constructed and natural environments. When visiting this house, you’ll be blown away by the thoughtful planning that went into making it as energy-efficient, resilient, and environmentally friendly as possible. To ensure they were on the right track, the design team carefully followed the PHIUS (Passive House Institute US) energy certification standards.
Glisan Street Residence by Allied Works Architecture
Another house on the tour will be the Glisan Street Residence, designed by Brad Cloepfil, founder and principal of Allied Works Architecture. This four-bedroom, three-bath home is located on the fourth floor of a 14,000-square-foot mixed-use building. Sitting in a historic retail and residential neighborhood, it's the only residential unit in the building, which mainly consists of offices, a retail space, and a roof garden.
Fivesquare by LEVER Architecture
The doors will also be open to the Fivesquare residence, which was originally a "Foursquare" house that was built in 1910. In the early 20th century, this type of family housing was exceedingly common in Oregon and was usually centralized around two primary walls that were crossed to form four symmetrical spaces on each floor. Thomas Robinson of LEVER Architecture transformed this house into an open and livable modern home.
MW House by Lisa McClellan and Hunter Williams
We’ll also be visiting a high-performance residence named the MW House. Two architects—Lisa McClellan (principal at Scott|Edwards Architecture LLP) and Hunter Williams (owner of Lyons Hunter Williams : Architecture)—designed and built the residence for themselves. They created it to perform optimally in the regional climate and to fit well into the neighborhood. The house boasts a strong connection to the outdoors, multiple green features, and an abundance of natural light.
Base Camp by Olson Group Architects
The fifth house you’ll be able to explore at your convenience, will be the Base Camp residence, designed by Curt Olson of Olson Group Architects. This five-bedroom home was designed to provide seclusion and privacy while also creating an integrated indoor/outdoor living experience.