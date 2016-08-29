Dwell Home Tours Makes its Way to Portland

Join us for the fourth stop of the series, where we’ll be hosting self-guided tours through five modern residences—all of which reveal unique aspects of Pacific Northwest architecture. The program will begin with Meet the Architects night on the evening of August 26 at the Portland Art Museum. Mark your calendar for a chance to meet and mingle with the architects and designers who created the houses you’ll be visiting—all of which have been carefully selected by Dwell editors. On Saturday, August 27, the doors of the featured homes will be open for you to explore at your convenience. The tour will start on Saturday morning when you pick up your combined ticket/information guide (stay tuned for the confirmed pick-up location).

Following this stop, we'll be making our way to two Northern California locales: Silicon Valley and Marin.

Phoenix Passive House by Hinge Build Group

One of the featured residences will be the Phoenix Passive House, which was designed by Scott Kosmecki of Hinge Build Group. As a Portland native, Kosmecki takes on projects where he can explore the balance between constructed and natural environments. When visiting this house, you’ll be blown away by the thoughtful planning that went into making it as energy-efficient, resilient, and environmentally friendly as possible. To ensure they were on the right track, the design team carefully followed the PHIUS (Passive House Institute US) energy certification standards.