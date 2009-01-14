Here at Dwell, we’re big fans of multi-purpose places: live-work spaces, home-art galleries, and products like Murphy beds that transform office spaces or play areas to instant guest rooms. So it’s no surprise that when Arons and Gelauff Architects’ dormitory-climbing wall passed across our desks we became insta-fans.

The Dutch firm designed the nine-story dormitory on the Campagneplein campus of University Twente in Enschede, Netherlands, in 2006 (completed in 2007). The dorm is equipped with 87 student housing units, 13,500 square feet of commercial space (including a supermarket), and as of 2008, a climbing wall.







The 98-foot, angled wall is outfitted with 2,500 grips for both top-rope climbing and bouldering and is situated next to the campus’s sports center and fields.



After seeing more than one group of adventuresome students be suspended for scaling buildings at my university, a climbing wall on a dorm seems the perfect fit—except perhaps during finals week.



