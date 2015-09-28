Discover How Architect Chad Oppenheim Is Reinventing the Suburb

Since the birth of the Levittown, the concept of the suburb has been hotly debated. These quintessential American communities purport to offer safety, space, and good schools, but sometimes such conveniences can come at the cost of individuality and attention to design. Now, architects are looking to change that paradigm by taking elements of high-end architecture and imparting them on the neighborhood scale, proving that surban architecture doesn't have to be boring.

In Florida, architect Chad Oppenheim has partnered with developer Terra and architect Roney J. Mateu on Botaniko Weston, an architect-designed planned community of just over 100 houses.

Get the Dwell Newsletter Get carefully curated content filled with inspiring homes from around the world, innovative new products, and the best in modern design. Subscribe See a sample

At Dwell on Design New York, architect Chad Oppenheim of Oppenheim Architecture + Design will reveal his vision for the neighborhood of the future: Botaniko Weston. Learn more about this project, and what suburban architecture can take from the urban environment in the discussion "Reinventing the Suburb with Chad Oppenheim" on Saturday, October 3, at 2:45 p.m.

Oppenheim and Mateu each designed five residences for buyers to choose from.

Dwell on Design New York takes place at Skylight Clarkson Sq from Oct. 2-4, and features three days of stimulating discussions with industry leaders. Get your tickets now to join us for the show. For a full list of panelists, see this page of Dwell on Design New York's website.

Oppenheim's offerings range from a four-bedroom at just over 4,000 square feet to a 7,200-square-foot six-bedroom.