Unwind in a Simple Swedish Cabin With a Meditative Lookout on the Roof

The Loft House is the first of four cabins commissioned by the Bergaliv Landscape Hotel in the Åsberget mountains of Northern Sweden. Designed by architect Hanna Michelson, its stripped-down silhouette and corresponding interior embodies the ultimate retreat in nature.

At a total height of 33 feet, the cabin sits atop a timber framework foundation on the hillside, so as not to disturb its surroundings. According to the architect, that framework then "continues through the building to reveal itself again at the upper level loft."



At the interim level, the main body of the cabin measures 14 square meters, and was intentionally given a "raw and minimalistic" aspect to make it feel like a true sanctuary.

Streamlined fittings reduce clutter and the possibility of distractions. For instance, the futon mattresses and linen bedding can be hung on the wall to make way for daily activities on the open floor space, covered with a sisal and wool mat.