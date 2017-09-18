Unwind in a Simple Swedish Cabin With a Meditative Lookout on the Roof
The Loft House is the first of four cabins commissioned by the Bergaliv Landscape Hotel in the Åsberget mountains of Northern Sweden. Designed by architect Hanna Michelson, its stripped-down silhouette and corresponding interior embodies the ultimate retreat in nature.
At a total height of 33 feet, the cabin sits atop a timber framework foundation on the hillside, so as not to disturb its surroundings. According to the architect, that framework then "continues through the building to reveal itself again at the upper level loft."
At the interim level, the main body of the cabin measures 14 square meters, and was intentionally given a "raw and minimalistic" aspect to make it feel like a true sanctuary.
Streamlined fittings reduce clutter and the possibility of distractions. For instance, the futon mattresses and linen bedding can be hung on the wall to make way for daily activities on the open floor space, covered with a sisal and wool mat.
In one corner, window seats provide a spot for lounging or reflection, as well as seating for meals. The palette fosters an almost monastic atmosphere, as all of the interior carpentry is outfitted in birch plywood and ash, with just a touch of marble lining the sink counter for quiet contrast.
The upper loft is an open-air platform sheltered under the roof, and offers "a peaceful vantage point" with 360-degree views of the cabin's natural setting.
You can book your next retreat at the Loft House here, starting at 1875 SEK per person ($235), which includes breakfast and access to the facilities at the nearby Orbaden Spa & Resort.